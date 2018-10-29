Gani Adams urges south-west governors to repair roads in the region

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has appealed to Governors in the southwest to ensure that roads in the region are motorable.

Gani Adams said this will reduce road crashes and attract investors.

Adams made the appeal at the tenth anniversary of the coronation of the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Yisa Olanipekun.

He noted that the roads in Arigidi are not accessible and urged the Ondo state government to fix them.

On his part, Olanipekun urged the people of the town to join hands with him to move the community forward.

