Home Football Gareth Southgate agrees new England contract
Gareth Southgate agrees new England contract
Football
International
World News
0

Gareth Southgate agrees new England contract

0
0
now viewing

Gareth Southgate agrees new England contract

England manager Gareth Southgate has verbally agreed a new contract which will see him remain with the three lions until after the 2022 World Cup.

The 48-year-old is expected to sign the paperwork before the senior squad joins up at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.

Southgate will earn 50 percent more than he did for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England will face Croatia behind closed doors in Rijeka on October 12, when the World Cup finalists will complete a stadium ban handed down after having a swastika on their pitch in 2015.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies