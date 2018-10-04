Gareth Southgate agrees new England contract

England manager Gareth Southgate has verbally agreed a new contract which will see him remain with the three lions until after the 2022 World Cup.

The 48-year-old is expected to sign the paperwork before the senior squad joins up at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.

Southgate will earn 50 percent more than he did for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England will face Croatia behind closed doors in Rijeka on October 12, when the World Cup finalists will complete a stadium ban handed down after having a swastika on their pitch in 2015.

