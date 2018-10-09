Global average temperature on the rise – IPCC

Experts have warned that temperatures are likely to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current pace.

They have called for rapid and unprecedented measures to stem the increase.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released a report seen as the main scientific guide for government policymakers on how to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The Paris pact aims to limit global average temperature rise.

