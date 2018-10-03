Golden boy awards: Mbappe, Foden, Alexander-Arnold on 40-man shortlist

French 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, could become the first two-time and back-to-back winner of the Golden Boy Award.

Mbappe is up against Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City midfielder, Phil Foden on the shortlist of forty players for the 2018 Awards.

The award which was set up in 2003 by Italian newspaper Tuttosport is given to the the best young player in Europe under the age of 21.

19 year old full-back, Alexander-Arnold, played in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid last season and was part of Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad.

The list will be cut to 20 in November before journalists from around Europe will determine the winner in December.

Share this: Tweet



