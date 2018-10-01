Home News Gombe PDP governorship primary ends in chaos
Gombe PDP governorship primary ends in chaos
Gombe PDP governorship primary ends in chaos

Image result for Gombe PDP governorship primary ends in chaosThe governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe has ended in chaos amid allegations of interference and lack of transparency by some delegates.

After over six hours of waiting, the delegates had barely commenced voting when one of the aspirants, senator Bayero Nafada took the state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo out of the hall to the displeasure of
other aspirants.

Shortly after, some delegates noticed what they suspected to be malpractice resulting in fighting before the ballot boxes were scattered.

 

