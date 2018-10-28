Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta

Four reverend sisters and two others have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Delta state, South-south Nigeria.Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustafa Mustapha, confirmed that the Catholic nuns were abducted around the Railway Line near Agbor.

The Gunmen had shot at the vehicle conveying the nuns, injuring two other reverend sisters and thereafter made away with the six victims.

The nuns are from the Order of the Missionary of Martha and Mary under the Issele-Uku Diocese in Agbor town in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The police said they have begun searching for the victims to rescue them from their abductors.

