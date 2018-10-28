Home News Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta
Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta
News
Nigeria
0

Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta

0
0
now viewing

Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta

now playing

Be lenient with my daughter, Leah Sharibu's father begs Boko Haram

now playing

Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia

now playing

79 paries submit names of presidential candidates to INEC

now playing

Courts not crafted to ensure peace, says CJN

now playing

Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others

Image result for Gunmen kidnap Catholic nuns near AgborFour reverend sisters and two others have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Delta state, South-south Nigeria.Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustafa Mustapha, confirmed that the Catholic nuns were abducted around the Railway Line near Agbor.

The Gunmen had shot at the vehicle conveying the nuns, injuring two other reverend sisters and thereafter made away with the six victims.

The nuns are from the Order of the Missionary of Martha and Mary under the Issele-Uku Diocese in Agbor town in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The police said they have begun searching for the victims to rescue them from their abductors.

Related Posts

Be lenient with my daughter, Leah Sharibu’s father begs Boko Haram

TVCN 0

Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia

TVCN 0

79 paries submit names of presidential candidates to INEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies