Heavy weight boxing: Wilder team to begin negotiation with Joshua

The management team of American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder, is willing to resume negotiations for a fight with Anthony Joshua immediately after his bout with, Tyson Fury.

Wilder will make the next defence of his WBC heavyweight title against Fury in Los Angeles on the 1st of December, with unified champion Joshua eager to battle the winner for the right to become undisputed champion.

The American’s co-manager Shelly Finkel is open to re-starting talks with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn straight away after Wilder’s clash with Fury at the Staples Center.

Joshua’s next fight will be staged at Wembley on the 13th of April and Hearn has suggested he want to finalise a deal with Wilder shortly after the Fury fight is concluded.

Share this: Tweet



