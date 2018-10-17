Honduras/Guatemala act to stop migrants after Trump threats

The organiser of a migrant caravan from Honduras has been detained in Guatemala as the U.S. government threatened to withdraw aid from both countries and El Salvador if the flow of migrants to the United States was not stopped.

This move follows comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that indicated his administration would halt aid if the Central American governments did not act, his latest effort to demonstrate his tough stance on immigration.

According to organisers’ estimates, up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on a trek northward, after a standoff on Monday with police in riot gear.

Meanwhile, the Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez condemned the treatment of the migrants as inhumane.

.

Share this: Tweet



