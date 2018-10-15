Home Health ICRC seeks FG’s intervention as B’Haram set to kill another female health worker
ICRC seeks FG's intervention as B'Haram set to kill another female health worker
ICRC seeks FG’s intervention as B’Haram set to kill another female health worker

ICRC seeks FG’s intervention as B’Haram set to kill another female health worker

Just In: Students, Ekiadolor residents block Benin-Ore highway

APC North-east, suspends zonal chairman

Boko Haram may kill abducted medic within 24 hours - ICRC

Late Comedian , Baba Sala to be buried on December 6

Novak Djokovic wins Shanghai Masters

Image result for Abducted health workers: ICRC seeks FG's intervention on Boko Haram threatThe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has appealed to the federal government to avert the killing of female health workers abducted by Boko Haram.

In September, the insurgent group killed Saifura Ahmed, one of the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge local government area of Borno.

While the deceased worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the survivors are staff of UNICEF.

Toafic Toure, ICRC operational communication delegate, Maiduguri sub-delegation, said the remaining workers could be killed as the 24-hour deadline given by their abductors ends on Monday.

