ICRC seeks FG’s intervention as B’Haram set to kill another female health worker

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has appealed to the federal government to avert the killing of female health workers abducted by Boko Haram.

In September, the insurgent group killed Saifura Ahmed, one of the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge local government area of Borno.

While the deceased worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the survivors are staff of UNICEF.

Toafic Toure, ICRC operational communication delegate, Maiduguri sub-delegation, said the remaining workers could be killed as the 24-hour deadline given by their abductors ends on Monday.

