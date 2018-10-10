Ilesa water project expected to employ hundreds of youths

The Osun State Government has said the heavy downpour experienced this year will not affect quick completion of its water project which is expected to employ hundreds of youths in the state.

Concrete test for the Construction of Ilesa water project is now at advanced stage.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on water resources, Tawakalitu Williams who visited the Ilesa 132 KV Power sub station and 2 and 3 MVA Power transformer substations in Kajola and Ilesa gave the assurance while inspecting the level of work done on the project.

The first port of call was the Kajola Dam which will supply water to booster stations.

Tawakalitu Williams expressed satisfaction with the level of work done.

The project is being funded by the state Government through the Islamic

Development Bank loan and has also reached advanced stage of pipe laying

Share this: Tweet



