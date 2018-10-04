Home News IMSU school workers embark on indefinite strike
IMSU school workers embark on indefinite strike

The joint committee of the National Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Non Academic Staff Union and the National Association of Academic Technologies of Imo State University have embarked on an indefinite strike.

Chairman of the joint committee, Anoruo Eugene, says unless the management addresses their welfare, activities in the school will remain suspended.

The workers are demanding promotion arrears, revocation of land allocated to the school staff, non-remittance of pension, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Bathram Nwoke, says the institution is working hard to meet the workers’ demands

