Indigenous shipowner calls for shipping capacity development

Nigerian policy makers have been urged to drive maritime policies that will encourage more Nigerians to own vessels.

A Nigerian shipowner, Aminu Umar underscores the need for government to initiate policies that will afford indigenous shipping operators an opportunity to have a controlling advantage over shipment that are coming or going out of the country.

He revealed that Nigerians have the capacity to engage in crude carriage if an enabling business environment is provided.

Umar stated that foreign shipowners enjoy better advantage than indigenous operators, while also contending that the continued carriage of Nigeria’s crude under the free on board policy is depriving the country of growing shipping capacity and foreign exchange inflow.

