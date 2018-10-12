Indonesian quake:UN chief praises ‘resilience’ of local residents

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has visited the quake-hit Indonesian island of Sulawesi, praising the “extraordinary resilience” of local residents and pledging support for the government’s rebuilding effort.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 28 triggered a tsunami and extensive soil liquefaction, a phenomenon that turns soft soil into a seething mire, killing 2,073 people, according to the latest official estimate.

