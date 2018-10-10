INEC bars Zamfara APC from fielding candidates in 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has barred the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state from contesting election in any of the key positions in 2019.

This is because the party failed to meet the October 7 deadline for conducting primaries to elect candidates for the elections.

TVC News gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), has already notified the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Zamfara State chapter of the APC had descended into serious crisis as political camps fought bitter and violent battles as they jostled to produce candidates for positions.

INEC said APC in Zamfara state cannot field candidates in Governorship, State and National Assembly elections in 2019.

