Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has flagged-off the construction of fifty-one new township roads across the State.

Dankwambo who barely has seven months left in his second term in office, promised to ensure that the roads are completed before the end of his tenure.

The State Commissioner for works and infrastructure explained that the roads which are spread across the three senatorial zones are specifically designed to open up

densely populated areas.

Share this: Tweet