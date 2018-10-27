International friendly: Uganda to play Nigeria November 30, 2018

Federation of Uganda Football Association have confirmed that an international friendly has been lined up for Uganda Cranes to play the Super Eagles in Asaba on Tuesday 20th November 2018.

The match will come three days after the 2019 Nations cup qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Cape Verde at the Namboole stadium.

The latest development has been confirmed by FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein.

‘A 30 man contingent will depart for Nigeria November 18th 2018 for the trip to Nigeria.

The foreign based players in the contingent will ttravel from Nigeria to their respective clubs after the friendly

