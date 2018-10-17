Home News Africa 2018 Int’l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N
2018 Int'l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N
2018 Int’l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N

No fewer than 700 million people are still being left behind and are unable to meet their basic daily needs, the United Nations has said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated this in his message commemorating the 2018 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Guterres highlighted that eliminating poverty in all its forms remained one of the greatest global challenges and priorities.

“Let us remember that ending poverty is not a matter of charity but a question of justice,” he said.

“On this International day for the Eradication of Poverty, let us commit to uphold the core pledge of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.”

The UN chief stressed the fundamental connection between eradicating poverty and upholding equal rights for all.

He said that since the day was first marked 25 years ago, “nearly one billion people have escaped poverty, thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation”.

The 2018 theme is: “Coming together with those furthest behind to build an inclusive world of universal respect for human rights and dignity.”

Guterres said the theme underscored the connection between extreme poverty and human rights, specifically emphasising that people living in poverty are disproportionately affected by many human rights violations.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions is embodied in Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to foster social protection systems for all.

The UN will host the 25th Commemoration of the International Day at the headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

