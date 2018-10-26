Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee declines Donald Trump’s invite

The fiancee of killed Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi said she did not accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the White House, because she thought it is aimed at influencing public opinion in his favour.

In her first television interview since the killing, Hatice Cengiz recounted the events leading up to their visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October the 2nd Cengiz said Khashoggi handed her his two mobile phones and went inside while she waited outside for him to emerge.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared after entering the consulate to obtain paperwork necessary for his upcoming marriage to Cengiz, a Turkish national.

After weeks of denying knowledge of whereabouts, and changing its story a number of times, Riyadh has said his killing was premeditated.

