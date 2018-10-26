Home Asia Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee declines Donald Trump’s invite
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee declines Donald Trump’s invite
Asia
International
0

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee declines Donald Trump’s invite

0
0
now viewing

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee declines Donald Trump’s invite

now playing

Turkish President to announce details of investigation into Khashoggi killing

now playing

Saudi Arabia admits Journalists Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

now playing

Calls for press freedom echoes over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Image result for Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee declines Donald Trump's inviteThe fiancee of killed Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi said she did not accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the White House, because she thought it is aimed at influencing public opinion in his favour.

In her first television interview since the killing, Hatice Cengiz recounted the events leading up to their visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October the 2nd Cengiz said Khashoggi handed her his two mobile phones and went inside while she waited outside for him to emerge.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared after entering the consulate to obtain paperwork necessary for his upcoming marriage to Cengiz, a Turkish national.

After weeks of denying knowledge of whereabouts, and changing its story a number of times, Riyadh has said his killing was premeditated.

Related Posts

Turkish President to announce details of investigation into Khashoggi killing

TVCN 0

Saudi Arabia admits Journalists Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

TVCN 0

Calls for press freedom echoes over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies