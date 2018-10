The Jerry Gana campaign organisation has accused the Social Democratic Party of abandoning the zoning system put in place to elect the presidential candidate of the party. Briefing newsmen in abuja, the group alleged that the presidential ticket was zoned to the North, only for a an aspirant from the south- south, Donald Duke to clinge the party’s ticket.

They are calling on Social Democratic Party leadership to re -engage aspirants on the matter ahead of the 2019 general election.

Share this: Tweet