Jimi Agbaje emerges PDP candidate, to battle Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
Jimi Agbaje emerges PDP candidate, to battle Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Image result for Jimi Agbaje emerges PDP gov. candidate, to battle Sanwo-Olu in LagosJimi Agbaje has emerged as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead the 2019 governorship poll in Lagos state.

Declaring Agbajje as the winner of the election, the returning officer, Senator Victor Oyofo said Agbaje polled a total of 1100 votes to clinch the party’s ticket ahead his rival Deji Doherty who polled 742 votes in the primary election which lasted for more than 30 hours.

Deji Doherty promised to support the candidature of Jimi Agbaje in making sure that the peoples democratic party defeats the all progressives congress come 2019.

The party leadership also sued for unity among members if the dream of capturing Lagos state come 2019 is to be realized.

