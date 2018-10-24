Home Business Job creation: Federal Govt. to carve out 5 companies from NIPOST
The Federal Government is set to carve out five companies from the Nigerian Postal Service.

This was made known by the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu.

Shittu said the move was part of efforts to reform the postal service and put it on the path of profitability.

According to him, the five new companies are NIPOST Banking and Insurance Company, Transport and Logistics, Property and Development, e-Commerce and e-Government Services Company.

He added that the initiatives will create more jobs and services for Nigerians and also open revenue streams for the government.

