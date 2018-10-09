Home Football John Terry finally quits, announces retirement from football
John Terry finally quits, announces retirement from football
Football
International
Sports
0

John Terry finally quits, announces retirement from football

0
0
now viewing

John Terry finally quits, announces retirement from football

now playing

FIFA agrees to limit loans in transfer reform

now playing

Tottenham's starlet, Timothy Eyoma makes his debut for England U19

now playing

Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

now playing

Victor Moses name Chelsea's best player in training & plans after retirement

now playing

Mesut Ozil, a problem and a waste Arsenal can do without - Unai Emery

Former England and Chelsea captain has announced his retirement from football as a player and is set to make his first move into management by becoming Thierry Henry’s assistant at Aston Villa.

In a 20-year playing career Terry lifted the Premier League on 5 occasions as Chelsea captain and won the Champions League in 2012.

John won 78 caps in a 9-year international career, and captained England 34 times between 2006 and 2012.

In a statement, the 37-year-old wrote: ‘After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing.

‘I have many people to thank. My wife and my two children, Georgie and Summer, for being my rocks throughout my career – I couldn’t have done it without you, I love you with all my heart.

‘I want to thank my amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain.

‘I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead.’

Related Posts

FIFA agrees to limit loans in transfer reform

TVCN 0

Tottenham’s starlet, Timothy Eyoma makes his debut for England U19

TVCN 0

Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies