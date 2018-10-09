John Terry finally quits, announces retirement from football

Former England and Chelsea captain has announced his retirement from football as a player and is set to make his first move into management by becoming Thierry Henry’s assistant at Aston Villa.

In a 20-year playing career Terry lifted the Premier League on 5 occasions as Chelsea captain and won the Champions League in 2012.

John won 78 caps in a 9-year international career, and captained England 34 times between 2006 and 2012.

In a statement, the 37-year-old wrote: ‘After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing.

‘I have many people to thank. My wife and my two children, Georgie and Summer, for being my rocks throughout my career – I couldn’t have done it without you, I love you with all my heart.

‘I want to thank my amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain.

‘I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead.’

