Jomby, Yadlapalli win first phase of 2018 Lagos Open Tennis Championship

The first phase of the 2018 Lagos Open Tennis Championship came to a close on Saturday with top seed, Tom Jomby winning the all French battle to emerge champion.

In a testy three set thriller Jomby confirmed his class as number one by defeating fellow Frenchman and fourth seed, Arthur Rinderknech by two sets to one at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Onikan.

Jomby appeared to have an easy ride to win the first set 6-3. But Rinderknech foughtback to take the second set 6-3.

With the third set three love gone in favour of the number four, Jomby fought back gamely to finally win 6-3 and emerge champion of the re-branded tournament.

In the women’s draw, Indian youngster and sixth seed, Pranjala Yadlapalli has created an upset to win the first phase of the 2018 Lagos Open Tennis Championship.

Yadlapalli defeated number one seed and three time former winner, Conny Perrin 2-6,7-5, 6-0 to emerge champion.

