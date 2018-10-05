Judicial council recommends dismissal of two Judges

The National Judicial Council has recommended the dismissal of two judges to President Muhammadu Buhari, over corruption charges.

According to the Director of Information,Soji Oye, the dismissed judges are ,Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The two judges have been placed on immediate suspension, pending the confirmation of NJC’s recommendations by President Buhari.

The NJC investigated separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

