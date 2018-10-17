Just In: Gunmen kill two, injure five policemen in Kaduna

In the early hours of today at about 0525hrs, some unknown armed men attacked policemen who were on foot patrol along Nnamdi Azikiwe Express way by IBBI company of Kakuri Area in Kaduna.

After a fierce gun duel, two officers and a civilian driver were killed. Five other policemen sustained gun injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna.

No arm was taken away during the attack due to the repelling gun power the officers, although, some of the attackers escaped with gun injuries. Detectives have been mobilized to the area with a view to tracking down the fleeing killers and bring them to justice.

Saddened by the ugly incident, the commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book. The CP also sympathizes with the families of the gallant officers who lost their lives for their country and pray for the repose of their souls.

