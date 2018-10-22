Home News Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course
Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course
Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

Image result for Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation courseAll the 2018 Batch C corps Members deployed to Kaduna state have been advised to remain at home until further notice.

This is due to the current security situation in the state.

In a statement released by the management of the National Youth Service, it said the commencement of the orientation course earlier scheduled for tomorrow, the 23rd of October has been suspended .

But other prospective Corps members deployed to other states and the FCT are to report at the various orientation camps on Tuesday as scheduled.

It would be recalled that  a 24-hour curfew was imposed on the capital city of Kaduna on Sunday because of renewed clashes in parts of the city.

Soldiers have have since taken over the streets and a police Assistant Inspector-General has been deployed to keep the peace.

The clashes are between unidentified groups and took place mostly in Sabo and Kamazo areas of Kaduna.

