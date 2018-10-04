Home News Kaduna court adjourns ruling on El-Zakzaky’s bail application
Kaduna court adjourns ruling on El-Zakzaky's bail application
Kaduna court adjourns ruling on El-Zakzaky’s bail application

Kaduna court adjourns ruling on El-Zakzaky’s bail application

A Kaduna High Court on Thursday fixed November 7 for ruling on the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat.

Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the matter after the prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, complained of lack of adequate security in Kaduna town.

The prosecution explained that the security agencies had drafted personnel to strategic areas of the state to provide security for the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, to Kaduna State.

Mr Kurada therefore adjourned the case to November 7, to rule on the bail application.

Both the defence and prosecution counsel later told journalists that the heads of security agencies in the state had complained of their inability to draft adequate personnel to provide security at the court B

Meanwhile, Mr Bayero told reporters that the 3rd and 4th defendants, Yakubu Yahaya and Sanusi Abdulqadir, standing trial with the Shiites leader, were yet to be arrested.

It would be recalled that the 3rd and 4th defendants were served court summons through substituted services in publications in the Daily Trust and The Nation newspapers.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Government had brought an eight-count charge against the IMN leader, his wife and the two other IMN leaders based in Katsina and Kano.

The IMN leader, his wife, Yahaya and Abdulqadir were charged with alleged conspiracy and abating culpable homicide, among other related offences.

