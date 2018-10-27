Kaduna Crisis: Security officials still on ground to forestall resurgence

The imposition of a twenty-four hour curfew on Kaduna, the Kaduna state capital and other communities over the recent killings has come with lessons for residents.

Many are already going through hellish times, but are saying loose ends need to be tightened and that the imposition is a good decision by government.

The governor has been going round with security personnel to appraise the situation before the next move.

Youth across various communities have also enrolled themselves in securing their areas. They believe they also have a role in community policing.

Kaduna has had a history of violence, many times due to religious intolerance and politics.

And as the 2019 elections draw closer, the people have been tasked to make

peace their watchword.

