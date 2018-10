Security officials are currently on the streets of Kaduna state capital to ensure that the 24 hour curfew imposed yesterday is being observed.

TVC news Correspondent Tesem Akende reports that so far compliance level has been high as people have remained in their homes since the curfew was imposed.

The curfew was imposed to checkmate the clashes between unidentified groups which took place mostly in Sabo and Kamazo areas of Kaduna.

