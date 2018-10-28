Home News Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia
Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia
Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia

The 24 hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs is still in progress and residents have been urged to comply with the curfew and cooperate with security agencies.

In the meantime, the Kaduna State government says 32 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the disturbance of the state.

The government disclosed this in a statement after a meeting of a select committee of the State Security Council presided over by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

According to the statement, the suspects will be investigated and prosecuted.

The Council has however relaxed the curfew in Kachia, the local government area where the slain abducted traditional ruler , Maiwada Galadima, hails from.

It explained that the decision was due to the conduct of the people of Kachia who have remained peaceful while mourning the monarch.

