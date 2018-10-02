Home News Kano APC endorses Ganduje with 2.7m votes
Image result for Kano APC endorses Ganduje with 2.7m votesMembers of the All Progressives Congress in Kano state have endorsed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s second term bid with 2.7 million votes at the party’s governorship primary.

Chief Returning Officer, Pius Odubu, said Governor Ganduje who happens to be a lone candidate was voted for massively in the 484 wards of the state.

Addressing party faithful shortly after the victory, Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, commended them for their support.

He congratulated the Governor and assures residents of more commitment to the development of Kano state.

