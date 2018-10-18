Kano assembly commences investigation into bribery allegation against Governor

Kano State House of Assembly has commenced investigation into an allegation of bribery contained in a video released by an online medium.

The Assembly constitutes a 7-Man Committee to investigate the corruption allegation leveled on the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje by an Online Medium.

The Committee Members began their task with a visit to the Nigeria Police, Kano Command Headquarters to seek protection against any threat that the job may cause.

Chairman of the Committee, Majority Leader of the State Assembly, Bappa Dan’Agundi says the panel would make all deliberations open.

Share this: Tweet



