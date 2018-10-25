Home Health Katsina Healthcare: Experts commend Gov. Masari for establishing directorate
Katsina Healthcare: Experts commend Gov. Masari for establishing directorate
Health
Nigeria
0

Katsina Healthcare: Experts commend Gov. Masari for establishing directorate

0
0
now viewing

Katsina Healthcare: Experts commend Gov. Masari for establishing directorate

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Katsina State Chapter, have applauded Governor Aminu Bello Masari for establishing the Directorate of Medical Services in the state.
According to experts in the health sector, creation of the directorate would greatly assist towards enhancing healthcare services in public and private facilities across the state.

They also charged members of the association to reciprocate the state government gesture

The youth are also challenged to consider  agriculture as a way out of the employment crisis in the continent.

Experts say African leaders must have the political will to eradicate corruption,  build strong institutions with structured policies, adhere to rule of law as well as institute rewards for hard work and merit.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies