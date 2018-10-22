Kebbi community loses 60 persons to sudden deaths in two months

More than sixty people have died without showing any sign of sickness in Gwandu community of Kebbi State, leaving the residents of the community to now live in fear because the area has witnessed sudden deaths in the past two months.

TVC’s Suleiman Nasir reports that according to Islamic teachings, death is the termination of worldly life and the beginning of afterlife, thus, it is a transition to life in another form. But when it is unexplained and not preceded by infirmities of age, disease or injury, visible to all, it becomes a source of fear.

The sudden nature of the deaths recorded in the community and the spate at which it is happening is the cause of worry to these people.

Mourners are worried that there was no outbreak of any disease in the community and none of the affected persons showed any sign of sickness before answering the call from great beyond.

They are calling on government at all levels to come to their assistance by conducting an investigation to find out the real cause of deaths in this historic town.

On the other hand, others feel hunger and huge poverty among residents, may be responsible for the spate of deaths.

The people of Gwandu, who are predominantly Muslims, believe that, only God can end the deaths in their community, but they appeal to government and other organisations to assist them in finding a solution to this mystery in their community.

