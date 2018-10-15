Koscielny retires from French national team

France and Arsenal defender, Laurent Koscielny, has retired from international duty after criticising manager Didier Deschamps for his treatment while recovering from injury.

The defender ruptured an Achilles in the Europa League semi-final in May and missed out on France’s World Cup-winning campaign in Russia.

Koscielny said his absence in Russia this summer will remain “a dark step” in his career.

He made 51 appearances for France, making his debut in November 2011, and took part in the European Championships in 2012 and 2016, as well as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His last appearance for France was in March in a 3-1 friendly victory over Russia.

