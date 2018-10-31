Home News Labour refuses Governors’ offer of N22,500 as minimum wage
Image result for Labour refuses Governors' offer of N22,500 as minimum wageThe chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congrss, Ayuba Wabba has said the amount of N22,500 agreed upon by the Nigeria Governor’s forum as National minimum wage is unacceptable.

Wabba said, in an interview with TVC News, that this figure is unrealistic in the face of the harsh economic realities on ground.

The NLC chairman added that the proposed strike planned for Tuesday, November 6th would still go on if the governors insisted on this amount.

Nigerian governors have on Tuesday that states can only afford to raise the national minimum wage from N18, 000 to N22,500 as against the N30,000 being demanded by organised labour.

The governors said this after an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja late on Tuesday.

This was even as the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress held nationwide peaceful protests to sensitise Nigerians to the planned national strike scheduled to begin on November 6.

The two unions are demanding N30,000 as the national minimum wage.

The Federal Government had earlier offered to pay N24, 000 as minimum wage.

Labour had declared that it would order workers to go on strike from November 6, 2018, if government refused to take a decisive action on its demand.

 

