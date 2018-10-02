Lagos APC kicks as NWC cancels governorship primaries

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described as peaceful and transparent, the governorship primary election which held in the state on Tuesday.

The state chairman of the party, , Tunde Balogun stated this while addressing journalists in Lagos following a pronouncement by the National Working Committee Panel that the election has been cancelled.

NWC’s pronouncement came just a few hours after the Lagos state governorship primary was concluded, and collation of votes were already underway.

Our Correspondent Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi reports that the Panel for the Primary Election, headed by Clement Ebri, said the APC wanted a credible victory.

He said though the preparatory process for the primaries has been concluded,the committee would have to contact the national head quarters for the timing of the election and to know when electoral materials would be released.

Responding, the APC lagos chairman, Tunde Balogun insisted that there was free and fair primaries across the state.

Speaking to Journalists at a hotel in Alausa, Balogun said People conducted themselves well during the election and it was violent free and constitutionally binded.

Share this: Tweet



