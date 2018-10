Members of the House of Representatives from Lagos state have openly declared their support for a governorship aspirant, Sanwo-Olu ahead of the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in the state.

The lawmakers were at Sanwo-Olu’s home to formally declare their support.

The lawmakers’ support is coming same week 36 of 40 Lagos House of Assembly members endorsed Sanwo-Olu and another governorship aspirant Obafemi Hamzat stepped down for him.

