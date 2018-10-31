Lagos Floods: Lawmakers call on state governor to reactivate office of drainage dept.

The Lagos state house of assembly has called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to reactivate the office of drainage department to clear the drainage channels across the state to allow for free flow of flood waters anytime it rains.

The lawmakers were reacting to the rains that fell in the state recently in which properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by flood waters and a life lost in the process in Ojokoro area of the state.

