Family of the Late (Baba Sala), has announced Dec. 6 and 7 as dates for the burial ceremony of the icon.

His son, a Performing Officer at the National Troupe of Nigeria, Emmanuel Adejumo popularly called “Boisala’’ revealed the family decision.

The late Adejumo, a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), comedian, dramatist and actor died on Oct. 7 at 81 in Ilesa, Osun State.

