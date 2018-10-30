Leicester city opens condolence book for late club owner Vichai

Leicester city has opened a condolence book for its fans as they continue to mourn late club owner.

The book was opened for fans to mark their respects for the club owner Wishai Shri-wat- na -pra-ba

The book is accessible for fans in a marquee just outside the stadium near the fan store and an online version has also been made available on the club’s official website.

Wichai’s wife Aimon and son, Aiyawatt joined hundreds of fans as well as the club’s first team, youth squad and manager Claude Puel in marking their respects and seeing the many tributes which had been laid down by the fans.

