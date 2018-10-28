Home Football Leicester City owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium
Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
Image result for Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes in ball of flamesA helicopter belonging to Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivadd-hana-prabha crashed in a ball of flames in the club’s car park on Saturday.

According to reports, Thai tycoon and Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and one of his daughters were amongst the five people on board the helicopter.

According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

There are yet no confirmed reports on whether anyone on board survived.

The police has cordoned the car park, with floral tributes building up outside the stadium.

In the meantime, Leicester City fans are beginning to pay tribute to club chairman after helicopter crash.

