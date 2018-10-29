Leicester helicopter tragedy: fans mourn club owner following crash

Leicester City fans have left hundreds of touching tributes to their billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, outside the King Power Stadium after he and four others died in a tragic helicopter crash on Saturday evening.

https://tvcnews.tv/2018/10/leicester-city-soccer-club-owner-four-others-killed-in-helicopter-crash/

Vichai, a father of four is a huge favourite with fans after he bought the un-fancied side in 2010 and steered them to Premier League glory in 2016.

Vichai is known at the club for his generosity and providing free refreshments for fans on birthdays.

Hundreds of fans lay shirts, scarves and flowers outside the stadium in tribute to the businessman.

The helicopter crashed just yards from the pitch in the club’s car park after the club’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

