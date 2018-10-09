Libya coach predicts tough time for players ahead weekend clash with super eagles

Libya national team coach Adel Amrouche has predicted a tough time for his players in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against the Super Eagles.

Amrouche said this as his players began to arrive in their training camp in Tunis.

Foreign based players are also expected link up with the rest of the squad before their arrival in Nigeria on Friday.

Nigeria take on Libya on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Gernot Rohr’s side have won only three matches out of nine this year.

