Lion Air director, several technicians dismissed after plane crash

Following the recent crash of one of its planes, Lion Air Flight JT610 which took off from Jarkata and crashed into the sea 13 minutes after, Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has dismissed its technical director and several other technicians.

According to report, Budi said;

“Today we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty,” citing the accident on Monday as the reason.

He said technicians were also dismissed.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Earlier, a navy official said Indonesian search and rescue workers have detected a 22-metre long object underwater in the area where the passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed.

