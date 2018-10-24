Looters’ list: Court upholds Govt’s decision to publish names

An FCT High Court Capital sitting in Apo, has backed the Federal Government’s publication of alleged looters’ list released early this year.

The court quashed a suit filed by Daar Communications chairman, Raymond Dokpesi, alleging government breached the rights of persons who are yet to be indicted.

The presiding judge held that the disclosure of the alleged looters’ list does not carry any force of law, as the issuer is neither the judge nor the prosecutor in the criminal case against Dokpesi, pending before the Federal High Court .

Share this: Tweet



