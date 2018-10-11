Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria elects new president

Engineer Mansur Ahmed has emerged as the 10th president of the manufacturers of Nigeria.

Engineer Ahmed takes over from Dr frank Jacobs following the expiration of his 4 year tenure.

Ahmed was the pioneer Director general and chief executive of the infrastructure concession and regulatory commission until his retirement in 2012.

He led the commission to win the Africa investors PPP champion for the year 2010.

The newly elected president of the Manufacturers association of Nigeria was part of the National economic management team that conceptualized, developed and implemented policies and strategies to attract long term finance for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



