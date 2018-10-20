Migrants gather at border bridge to Mexico on trek to U.S.

Hundreds of Central American migrants gathered at the border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala on Friday, stuck at its shuttered gate as they seek passage north towards the United States.

Video showed men, women and children waiting onto a bridge connecting Mexico and Guatemala, only to be met by dozens of Mexican police and immigration officials on the other side of the gate.

Many have vowed to stay put, demanding to be let through. But only a small number have trickled in.

Most of these migrant families are fleeing violence and poverty back home, with large swathes of Central America afflicted by gang violence and drug trafficking.

Share this: Tweet



