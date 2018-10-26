Home News Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others
Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others
News
Nigeria
Image result for Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, othersThe Nigerian Military has announced a new operation against insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy and crude oil theft.

Code named 7-7-7, the operation is meant to add bite to existing military operations in the country.

The Defence Headquarters Spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja that the Operation 7-7-7 began on October the 10th and is yielding results.

General Agim however didn’t say what role the troops in the operation played in quelling the conflict in Kaduna.

