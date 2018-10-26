Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others

The Nigerian Military has announced a new operation against insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy and crude oil theft.

Code named 7-7-7, the operation is meant to add bite to existing military operations in the country.

The Defence Headquarters Spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja that the Operation 7-7-7 began on October the 10th and is yielding results.

General Agim however didn’t say what role the troops in the operation played in quelling the conflict in Kaduna.

Share this: Tweet



