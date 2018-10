The Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Olusegun Mimiko has said he has the requisite experience to take Nigeria out of the woods to a more prosperous state. Mimiko who was a former Governor of Ondo State made this declaration in Ibadan during a town hall meeting with his supporters.

The one time minister of health vowed to touch the lives of Nigerians through a systemic approach that would permeate through all strata of the Nigerian socio-economic sphere.

